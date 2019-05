Tipperary continue to dominate in the senior Munster Hurling Championship after overpowering Waterford yesterday in Semple Stadium.

The win came after a quick turnaround following their defeat of Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh the previous week.

The Premier County now have 2 weeks to recover and regroup in preparation to face Clare.

Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy says there is plenty of work ahead of them.

Tipperary need to keep up the intensity according to former Kilkenny hurler Tommy Walsh.