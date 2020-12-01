Woodlock: Waterford success should come as no surprise

Tipperary hurling fans won’t be surprised that Waterford have reached the All Ireland senior hurling final according to former Premier star James Woodlock.

The Déise saw off Kilkenny last weekend to earn a tilt at Limerick in the battle for the Liam McCarthy Cup.

Waterford are managed by Liam Cahill who led Tipp to Minor and Under 21 All Irelands.

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM James Woodlock said while many will be surprised by Waterford’s emergence this year Cahill’s success with Tipp at underage show’s his management skills.

“It’s a huge step to Senior level but I actually believed that this management team were really set to do something special and they have it done.”

“Waterford hadn’t won a Championship match in a couple of years – an all-time low.”

“Every player in Waterford that has got the chance to be on the panel have obviously responded with the way they played the other night. Not to be too harsh but if that was any other Waterford team that went 9 points down the towel would have been thrown in.”

“That is what has been instilled in the team – the belief and the confidence in the hard work they’ve put in all the year.”