Woodlock: Tipp players laid down a marker against Limerick

Tipperary’s victory over Limerick in the Munster Hurling League will be a huge boost for many of the newer players on the team.

That’s according to former Tipp star James Woodlock who says Liam Sheedy will be using the league as a way of settling back into competitive inter-county hurling in his second term as Tipp manager

Tipp FM analyst Woodlock says last Friday’s game was worth any number of training sessions.

Speaking on Tipp FM’s Extra Time last night the Drom & Inch man said a number of players excelled against Limerick – in particular Upperchurch Drombane’s James Barry.

Tipp’s next outing in the Munster League will be against Kerry in the New Year.