Woodlock: Tipp should be happy with Munster draw

The Munster Senior Hurling Championship draw for 2020 has been favourable to Tipp.
That’s the view of former Tipp star James Woodlock in reaction to this mornings draw.
The Premier will open their campaign against Waterford who of course are managed by Tipp’s Liam Cahill.
James Woodlock says this will add extra spark to what will be a keenly contested start to the round robin series.
2020 MUNSTER SHC
Round 1, 9/10 May
Limerick v Cork
Waterford v Tipperary
Clare Bye
Round 2, 16/17 May
Waterford v Limerick
Tipperary v Clare
Cork Bye
Round 3, 30/31 May
Limerick v Clare
Cork v Waterford
Tipperary Bye
Round 4, 6/7 June
Clare v Cork
Limerick v Tipperary
Waterford Bye
Round 5, 13/14 June
Tipperary v Cork
Waterford v Clare
Limerick Bye