Woodlock: Tipp should be happy with Munster draw

The Munster Senior Hurling Championship draw for 2020 has been favourable to Tipp.

That’s the view of former Tipp star James Woodlock in reaction to this mornings draw.

The Premier will open their campaign against Waterford who of course are managed by Tipp’s Liam Cahill.

James Woodlock says this will add extra spark to what will be a keenly contested start to the round robin series.



2020 MUNSTER SHC

Round 1, 9/10 May

Limerick v Cork

Waterford v Tipperary

Clare Bye

Round 2, 16/17 May

Waterford v Limerick

Tipperary v Clare

Cork Bye

Round 3, 30/31 May

Limerick v Clare

Cork v Waterford

Tipperary Bye

Round 4, 6/7 June

Clare v Cork

Limerick v Tipperary

Waterford Bye

Round 5, 13/14 June

Tipperary v Cork

Waterford v Clare

Limerick Bye