Wins for Kilruane and Nenagh Éire Óg in Divisional championship

Kilruane MacDonagh’s were comfortable winners over Lorrha in the North Senior Hurling Championships last night.

3-22 to 2-14 the final score in Borrisokane

Kilruane manager Liam O’Shea says they learned a lot from their defeat to Toomevara last weekend.

Nenagh Eire Óg got their North Tipp Senior Hurling Championship campaign off to a winning start.

They ran out 4-24 to 0-14 point winners over Ballina in Newport.

Afterwards Eire Óg manager John Fitzgerald said he was happy with his sides start to the season.