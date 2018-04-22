Wins for Kilruane and Nenagh Éire Óg in Divisional championship

Kilruane MacDonagh’s were comfortable winners over Lorrha in the North Senior Hurling Championships last night.
3-22 to 2-14 the final score in Borrisokane
Kilruane manager Liam O’Shea says they learned a lot from their defeat to Toomevara last weekend.
Nenagh Eire Óg got their North Tipp Senior Hurling Championship campaign off to a winning start.
They ran out 4-24 to 0-14 point winners over Ballina in Newport.
Afterwards Eire Óg manager John Fitzgerald said he was happy with his sides start to the season.