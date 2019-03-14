Winner-takes-all as Tipp welcome Dubs to Semple

A mouth-watering clash with Limerick is the prize on offer for the winner of this weekends game between Tipperary and Dublin.

The sides meet in the National Hurling League quarter final in Semple Stadium on Saturday.

The Premier will be hoping to use the momentum gained from the win over Cork last weekend to push on and book a place in the semi final against the reigning All Ireland Champions.

Former Tipp hurler James Woodlock says it’s all to play for.

Throw in is at 4:30 on Saturday