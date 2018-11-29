William Maher takes up top job at Cuala

Former minor All-Ireland winning manager with Tipp William Maher has taken up the managers position at Dublin club Cuala.

His name was one of a few to be closely associated with the senior hurling job in Tipperary, however Liam Sheedy prevailed on this occasion.

Maher who also managed Tipperary’s Under 21s for a time has now been unveiled as the Cuala boss.

The Dublin side, who won back to back All Ireland club titles, lost out to Kilmacud Crokes this year in the Dublin Senior Hurling semi final.