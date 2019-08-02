Wexford will prove a challenge for Tipp – Cahill

Tipperary’s Under 20 hurlers are just one game away from emulating their Senior counterparts.

Wexford stand between them and a place in the All Ireland final.

The sides meet in Nowlan Park this Sunday with Tipp on a high following their Munster Final win over Cork.

Wexford meanwhile were beaten by Kilkenny in the Leinster decider.

Tipp manager Liam Cahill says the Model County will provide a formidable challenge.

The game between Tipp and Wexford throws in at 1.45 on Sunday in Nowlan Park.

Tipp FM’s coverage comes in association with Denis O’Reilly Premier Meats, at The Mall Thurles.