West Tipp minor game abandoned due to brawl

The West Tipperary Board is awaiting the referees report into what appears to have been a major row at a minor hurling game last night.

The match between Cappawhite Gaels and Cashel King Cormacs was abandoned in the second half.

A row is understood to have broken out between players on the pitch early in the second half – some of those on the sidelines joined in the melee which is said to have lasted for quite some time.

Referee Mark Jordan restarted the game but shortly after a Cashel player is said to have been badly injured after being struck by a hurley following which an ambulance was called.

Speaking on Tipp Today – West Board chairman John O’Shea said he wasn’t aware of the alleged incident in Cappawhite.

However he said the West CCC will discuss the matter next week.