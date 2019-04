Kilruane McDonagh’s, Burgess and Borris-Ileigh recorded wins in the North Tipp senior hurling championship yesterday.

Burgess overcame Nenagh Eire Og on a 14 points to 11 scoreline.

It was Borris 20 points to Newport’s 9.

And Kilruane beat Silvermines 1-21 to 11 points – Conor Cleary getting the goal for McDonagh’s.

After the game their manager Liam O’Shea said to win by a point would’ve been a good win…