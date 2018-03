This afternoons National Hurling League quarter final between Tipperary and Dublin has been postponed.

The pitch at Parnell Park in Dublin is covered in snow and access is said to be treacherous.

The game has been rescheduled for tomorrow at 3pm.

It will of course be broadcast live here on Tipp FM.

Meanwhile the National Football League game between Tipperary and Down has also been called off today.

The pitch in Newry is unplayable.