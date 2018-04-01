Victory over Wexford sets up Kilkenny-Tipperary League final

Old rivalries are set to be ignited once again after Kilkenny saw off Weford to set up an national league hurling final with Tipperary.

The Cats were 1-27 to 2-15 winners against Wexford at Innovate Wexford Park, with Walter Walsh the goalscorer for Brian Cody’s side.

Its 2008 since the Premier last won the league title while Kilkenny’s last appearance came in 2014, when they went on to lift the trophy.

Tipperary set up the finale thanks to a hard fought win over Limerick under lights at Semple Stadium last night .

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson after that match Tipp manager Michael Ryan is anticipating a top game in the final at Nowlan park