Upperchurch into Hurling League Final with Drom&Inch

Upperchurch Drombane are through to the Division One Final of the Tipperary Water County Hurling League after overcoming Roscrea today.

The home side were 8 -6 up at the break with Upperchurch clocking up 12 wides but a Loughlin Ryan goal just minutes into the second half gave the Mid Tipp side a boost.

Roscrea then went down to 14 men after a second yellow for Shane Davis and with 10 minutes to go the visitors pulled ahead and it finished Upperchurch Drombane 1-18 Roscrea 0-14.

Upperchurch Drombane now go onto to play Drom & Inch in the final