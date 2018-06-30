Unchanged Tipp team named for Munster Minor Hurling final

The Tipp team to face Limerick in Sunday’s Munster Minor final has been named.

Captained by Johnny Ryan from Arravale Rovers, Manager Tommy Dunne has named an unchanged side which started their recent round 4 fixture.

Tipp FM analyst James Woodlock says tomorrow’s game in Semple Stadium will be the latest in a series of big days for the Tipp minors.

He says this will stand to them in years to come.

Throw in tomorrow is at 11.30.

Tipp FM’s live coverage comes in association with the Husqvarna Centre, Arrabawn, Tyone Mill, Nenagh