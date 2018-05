Tipp’s U21 hurlers face Galway in a challenge game this evening.

On Monday the same team suffered a 5 point defeat to Kilkenny – managed by legendary hurler DJ Carey – in the annual Tom O’Hara Memorial Inter-County Tournament at Gortnahoe.

The squad are preparing for their Munster semi-final on the 21st of June against Limerick.

Tonight’s game throws in at MacDonagh Park, Cloughjordan at 7.30 – we’ll have live updates here on Tipp FM.