U21 Divisional finals take centre stage

In the Mid A final Holycross produced an epic comeback to beat Thurles Sarsfields by a point after extra time despite being 11 points down at half time.

The wind played a part in both halves with Sarsfields leading 0-14 to 0-3 at the break before a strong comeback led by Darragh Woods who buried a late goal to set up extra time where his side finished strongly winning 1-20 to 0-22.

After the game Holycross chairman Michael Ryan told Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson it was an amazing game of hurling.

In the Mid Tipp B final Gortnahoe Glengoole defeated Drom & Inch 0-9 to 0-6.

Up north in the A final Kiladangan proved too strong for Toomevara winning comfortably 2-14 to 0-8 while Borrisokane had 2 points to spare over Lorrha Rover Gaels winning the B decider 3-10 to 3-8.

Down south Ballingarry won the A final on Saturday while Grangemockler beat Cahir 3-10 to 1-8 in the B hurling final yesterday.