U20s looking to reach All Ireland final

Tipperary’s Under 20 hurlers will try to emulate their Senior counterparts and reach an All Ireland final.

Liam Cahill’s side reached the last four thanks to a win over Cork in the Munster Final last week in a thrilling game in Semple Stadium.

Wexford now stand between them and a place in the All Ireland – speaking on this weeks Extra Time here on Tipp FM Liam Cahill said they will be going all out to reach the final.

The game between Tipp and Wexford throws in at 1.45 on Sunday in Nowlan Park.

