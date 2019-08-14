Tyrell says young Cats star will cause problems for Premier

Kilkenny legend Jackie Tyrrell thinks Adrian Mullen can be a game-changer in Sunday’s All-Ireland Hurling final against Tipperary.

The Ballyhale Shamrocks forward, who is being tipped to win the young hurler of the year award, has started every game in the Championship for the Cats in his debut season at senior level.

9-time All-Ireland winner Tyrrell thinks the 20-year-old can cause plenty of problems for the Tipperary defence

Throw-in is at 3.30 on Sunday in Croke Park.

Tipp FM’s live coverage of the All Ireland final is in association with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.