Both Seamie Callanan and Jason Forde will be ready to take frees when called upon.

That’s according to the Tipp senior hurling captain, who was on free-taking duty for much of the early stages of this year’s league.

However, Silvermines Jason Forde then took over striking the placed balls in the latter stages.

Seamie Callanan says they’re both ready and willing to do whatever the management asks of them.