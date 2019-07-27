Two changes on Tipp team to face Wexford

Tipp manager Liam Sheedy has named his team for tomorrows All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship semi-final.

There are two changes from the side that lined out in the quarter-final victory over Laois.

Nenagh Éire Óg’s Barry Heffernan and Ballina’s Michael Breen come into the starting fifteen.

Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford stand between them and a tilt against either Limerick or Kilkenny in the final.

Liam Sheedy is under no illusion as to the challenge Wexford will pose.

However he says Tipp are no strangers to Croke Park and have a point to prove on Sunday.



Throw-in is at 3.30 on Sunday in Croke Park.

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with with Mulcahy Car Sales, Ardcroney Nenagh and the Dulux Paint Centre, Arrabawn Homevalue, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.

Walter Walsh comes into the Kilkenny side for this evening’s semi-final with Limerick at Croke Park.

His introduction sees Cillian Buckley drop to the bench in the only change from the Cats’ quarter-final win over Cork.

Limerick are unchanged from their impressive Munster final victory over Tipperary a month ago, and throw-in this evening is at 6.