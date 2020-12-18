Two changes on Tipp minor team to face Limerick

The Tipperary team to play Limerick in this Sundays Munster Minor hurling championship final has been named by manager Paul Collins and his management team.

There are two changes from the team from the semi-final starting 15, with David Fogarty Holycross-Ballycahill being named at 15 and Philly Hayes Durlas Óg starting at 4.

Throw-in at the LIT Gaelic Grounds is at 1 o’clock on Sunday.

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Colm Hanly Motors, main dealer for MG Electric Vehicles, Cork Road, Cashel.