Nenagh CBS recorded a 3-10 to 09 win over Corks Gaelcholaiste Mhuire in Kilfinane yesterday in Group A.

This along with St Colman’s win against Ardscoil Ris has seen the North Tipp school into the last eight of the competition.

Thurles CBS were already guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals ahead of yesterday’s action where they lost out to CBC Cork by 4-19 to 1-13 in Group D

Also through to the knockout stages are Our Lady’s Templemore in Group C.