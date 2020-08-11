Tributes continue for the late Paddy Doyle

Former Tipp player and manager Len Gaynor has joined the many tributes being paid to the late Paddy Doyle who passed away this week.

The Thurles Sarsfield stalwart was part of the 1965 senior All Ireland winning Tipp hurling team while also won two All Ireland minor medals.

Paddy also went on to become a successful coach taking Borrisoleigh to and All Ireland senior club title in 1987.

Speaking on Tipp Today Len Gaynor said Paddy came from a family steeped in the GAA.

“Well the Doyle family are renowned for their hurling prowess over the years.”

“Paddy’s uncle Tommy Doyle was a very famous hurler – won several All Ireland’s with Tipperary.”

“Gerry Doyle – Paddy’s father – was a hurler as well and Paddy’s brother Jimmy was a star for all generations.”

“And Paddy himself was an accomplished hurler and played three years Minor for Tipperary and it was a star studded team that they had at that time winning two All Ireland’s out of three.”