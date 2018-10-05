Tough challenge ahead for Nenagh against champions Sars

Defending champions Thurles Sarsfields stand between Nenagh Éire Óg and a place in the County Senior Hurling final.

Nenagh have had some close battles with Sars in recent years pushing them close on a number of occasions.

Having seen off Loughmore Castleiney in the quarter finals Nenagh go into Sunday’s game with renewed confidence.

However manager John Fitzgerald says Sunday will be a totally different proposition.

Sars and Nenagh throw-in at 3.30 on Sunday following the opening semi-final between Toomevara and Clonoulty Rossmore at 2.

Tipp FM’s live coverage of this Sundays County semi finals comes in association with the Husqvarna Centre at Arrabawn, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.