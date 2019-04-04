Top GAA coach praises Tipp club players

The commitment of club hurlers across the country has moved onto a new level – according to renowned coach Alan O’Connor.

However, he’s admitted it’s a difficult time to be a club player in Tipp due to the current drawn out championship structure

The first round of the senior hurling championship take place this weekend – with club sides preparing since December and January for just one competitive spring time game.

A round of football games and north championship hurling games will take place on the weekend of April 14th also, but there will be no further championship club action until the Autumn to allow inter-county players prepare for their Munster championship games on the second week of May .

Cahir based Alan O’Connor says there are solutions.