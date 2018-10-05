Toomevara continue their bid to lift the Dan Breen Cup

The Greyhounds will look to continue their progression in the senior ranks this weekend as they take on Clonoulty Rossmore in the county semi-finals.

Last years Seamus O’Riain Cup winners are targeting the Dan Breen Cup this time round.

Toom have spent the last four years in the lower tier and last won the County Senior title in 2008.

Manager Denis Kelly says they’re determined to give it their all on Sunday.

Toomevara go up against Clonoulty at 2 o’clock in Semple Stadium on Sunday afternoon followed at 3.30 by the clash of Thurles Sarsfields and Nenagh Éire Óg at 3.30.

Tipp FM’s live coverage of Sundays County semi finals comes in association with the Husqvarna Centre at Arrabawn, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.