This evening, Gortnahoe-Glengoole will host the annual Tom O’Hara Tournament between the Tipperary under-21 hurlers and their Kilkenny counterparts.

The Premier management have named a number of senior inter-county stars in their starting 15, including Paudie Feehan, Ger Browne, and Cian Darcy.

Feehan spoke ahead of the tie…

Throw in is at 7pm.