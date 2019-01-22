Tipp’s injured players being kept in top shape

Tipperary senior hurlers need to go to a place, physically, that they haven’t been for a few years.

That’s according to manager Liam Sheedy, who’s ensuring that even his injured players remain in good shape.

The Premier face Clare in the opening round of the National Hurling League this Saturday evening in Semple Stadium.

Liam Sheedy says while some players won’t be available through injury – he’s making sure they don’t lose out on training…

Throw in on Saturday is at 7pm.

Tipp FM’s live coverage of the game comes in association with Sullivan Family Butchers Brooklands, Nenagh.