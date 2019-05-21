Tipp’s discipline praised by former manager

Tipperary’s discipline against Waterford on Sunday has been praised by a former manager.

Michael Ryan also believes there was nothing untoward happening between Seamus Callanan and Conor Gleeson that warranted yellow cards.

He says the referee issued them to ensure the off the ball pushing and shoving didn’t continue or escalate throughout the game.

However, speaking on last night’s Extra Time, former Tipp manager Michael Ryan said that it left the Waterford man in a very precarious position when he got a second yellow…