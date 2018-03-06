Tipp’s clash with Cork will renew traditional rivalry

Traditional rivalry will be to the fore of Tipp’s clash against Cork on Sunday.

The teams meet with 2 points at stake – whoever loses could potentially face a relegation battle to stay in Division 1A.

However, victory for Tipperary means a spot in the quarter final stages.

Former Tipp manager and Tipp FM analyst Ken Hogan says it’s an important 2 points for the Premier…

