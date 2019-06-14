Tipp’s biggest test so far -Carr

This weekend will be the biggest test to date for Tipperary according to former All Ireland winning captain Declan Carr.

The Premier have already beaten Cork, Waterford and Clare and now face the reigning league and All Ireland champions Limerick in the glamour tie at Thurles on Sunday.

Liam Sheedy’s side go into the game with a superior scoring record to their opponents – yet Limerick, Cork and Clare all still harbour hopes of a Munster final appearance.

Holycross Ballycahill native Declan Carr says much praise has been heaped on the forwards, but the backs deserve plenty of credit too.

Tipperary and Limerick will announce their starting teams after training tonight.

County PRO Joe Bracken will have the team news after the 9 o’clock news tonight on Tipp FM.

Throw in on Sunday is at 2pm, and we’ll have full live commentary here on Tipp FM, in association with Mulcahy Cars Sales, Ardcroney, Nenagh and Arrabawn Home Value, Tyone Mill, Nenagh.