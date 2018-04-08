Tipperary have a point to prove in Nowlan Park

Photo © Tipp FM

Tipp will be playing to win in Nowlan Park this afternoon, according to former Tipp captain Shane McGrath.

None of the current panel, aside from Seamus Callanan, have won a national league medal.

While some supporters have questioned if the team are fully focused on winning – Shane McGrath says it’s the one medal many of them don’t have.

He says to win a league in Nowlan Park would be a massive achievement…

Kilkenny will go into this afternoons’ tie as favourites for the League title, but Tipperary will have a point to prove against the Cats in Nowlan Park.

Former Tipp hurler and manager Ken Hogan says Michael Ryan has been on management teams that have a history of winning in exceptional circumstances.

Ken Hogan says if there was ever a day to win, this is it…