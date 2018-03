Tipperary’s National Hurling League quarter final fixture has been announced.

They’ll take on Dublin in Parnell Park at 3pm on Sunday, having secured top spot in the Division 1A table.

The other quarter finals all have staggered throw in times with, Offaly meeting Kilkenny in Tullamore at 1pm; Wexford set to take on Galway in Wexford Park at 2pm; and Limerick hosting Clare at the Gaelic Grounds at 4.

While Cork will feature in the relegation play-off with Waterford at Pairc Ui Rinn.