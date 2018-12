Tipperary Hurling Manager Liam Sheedy has spoken of his sides potential heading in to their next match.

Sheedy’s charges will play Kerry after the Christmas break in the next match of their Munster Hurling League campaign.

The premier beat All Ireland champions Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds on Friday in the league opener.

Speaking to Tipp FM sport after the match, Sheedy felt that the win against Limerick was good preparation for the coming year.