Tipperary look forward to meeting Kilkenny in All Ireland final

Tipperary and Kilkenny will meet for the 21st time in an All-Ireland hurling final next month.

The Premier overcame Wexford yesterday by 1-28 to 3-20 at Croke Park with the goal coming from Seamus Callanan.

Tipperary had John McGrath sent off, and three goals disallowed throughout the course of the game.

Tipp manager Liam Sheedy felt Jake Morris, in particular, was very hard done by when his goal was disallowed…

Meanwhile, Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald was disappointed to come up short:

It will take place on August 18th, while the curtain raiser will be Galway versus Kilkenny in the Electric Ireland minor hurling final.