Tipperary gear up for Munster senior hurling championship

Tipp manager Liam Sheedy says they will need to be in top form over the coming weeks if they are to be competitive in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

The Premier open proceedings against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this weekend.

Then it’s games against Waterford and Clare on consecutive weekends before a weekend off ahead of their final game against Limerick.

Liam Sheedy says preparations have gone well but he is under no illusions of the task that lies ahead if Tipp are to reach a Munster final.