Tipperary to face majorly depleted Waterford on Sunday

Waterford hurling’s injury crisis has deepened ahead of their game with Tipperary this weekend.

Last year’s All-Ireland runners-up have confirmed that Tadhg de Burca and Barry Coughlan have been ruled out of action for a number of months, while Darragh Fives will miss the rest of the Munster Hurling Championship.

All three were injured in Sunday’s nine point defeat to Clare in Ennis.

Noel Connors and Maurice Shanahan suffered back and groin problems, but will be assessed in the coming days – in the hope that they will be fit to face the Premier on Sunday.

Manager Derek McGrath will be hoping that Austin Gleeson and Pauric Mahony also recover.