Tipperary crowned 2019 All Ireland Senior Hurling Champions

Tipperary are 2019 All Ireland Senior Hurling Champions after a magnificent victory over Kilkenny.

Liam Sheedy’s men had a slow start with the opening points of the game coming from Kilkenny but Micheal Breen put the Premier on the scoreboard after two minutes of play followed by a brace of points from Jason Forde.

Kilkenny went unanswered for the following 10 minutes of play clocking up a further three scores to bring their tally to 8 points to Tipp’s 3 when Jason Forde put two between the posts in the 23rd and 24th minute.

This was quickly followed by a goal from Niall O’Meara to bring the sides level. Liam Sheedy’s men then took a one point lead with four minutes to go in the first half of ordinary time and it was point for point until Kilkenny’s Richie Hogan received a straight red card for an elbow on Cathal Barrett.

Tipperary finished out the first half with a one point lead 1-09 to 11.

Kilkenny took the briefest of leads at the start of the second half before captain Seamus Callanan found the back of the net followed by a quick point. This was followed by a class point from John Bubbles O’Dwyer facilitated by Cathal Barrett.

Bubbles then secured Tipperary’s 3rd goal of the game just minutes later and Tipperary powered onto to the end and were crowned victors on a scoreline of 3-25 to 20 points.

Lifting the Liam McCarthy Cup on the steps of the Hogan Stand Captain Seamus Callanan thanked all those who brought them to this point including management and fans

Speaking to reporters after the match to reporters Bubbles O’Dwyer said the win hadn’t sunk in yet

While manager Liam Sheedy says they really only found their flow in the second half