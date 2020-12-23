Tipp young guns go in search of provincial glory

Tipperary Under 20 hurling manager John Devane has named his team for this Wednesdays Munster final against Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 7.30pm.

There are no changes in personnel from the team that started in the semi-final win over Waterford last week.

There are 3 positional changes which see Conor Bowe moving from the half forward line to left corner forward, Devon Ryan moves from left half forward to centre forward and Sean Ryan will now wear the no 12 jersey.

The team in full is as follows:

1. Aaron Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

2. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

3. Conor Whelan (Carrick Davins)

4. Eanna McBride (JK Brackens)

5. Fintan Purcell (Drom & Inch)

6. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacks) Captain

7. Ray McCormack Borris-Ileigh)

8. Kevin Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

9. Kevin McCarthy (Toomevara)

10. Gearoid O’Connor (Moyne-Templetuohy)

11. Devon Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

12. Sean Ryan (Templederry Kenyons)

13. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens)

14. Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

15. Conor Bowe (Moyne-Templetuohy)

There are also three changes to the Substitutes, with John Ryan Boherlahan Dualla, Eoin Purcell Thurles Sarsfields and Willie Barry Cappawhite getting the call up.

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Martin O’Dwyer Family Butchers, Friar St, Cashel.