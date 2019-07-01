Tipp to work on Munster final shortcomings

Liam Sheedy says it’s a worry that Tipp were beaten so comprehensively by Limerick in the Munster final yesterday.

The reigning All Ireland champions are the title holders after a 2-26 to 2-14 win at the Gaelic Grounds.

A tally of 1-5 by Peter Casey and a second half goal by Kyle Hayes sent the Shannonsiders on their way.

Speaking after the game Liam Sheedy said they’ve plenty of things to work on ahead of an All Ireland Quarter Final.

However, he believes that the players will put in the work…

Meanwhile, midfielder Cian Lynch says Limerick fed off the fans on their home patch…