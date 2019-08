The Tipperary senior hurlers already have one eye on next year’s championship following their All Ireland victory at the weekend.

The Premier overcame Kilkenny with a comprehensive 14 point victory in Croke Park to lift the Liam McCarthy for the 28th time.

Captain Seamus Callanan, who’s being tipped for the hurler of the year award, spoke to supporters at the homecoming in Semple Stadium last night.

The Drom & Inch man said they’ll be doing their utmost to be in the same position next year…