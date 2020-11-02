Tipp and Wexford get byes in hurling qualifiers

Tipperary have been given a bye to the second round of the Senior Hurling qualifiers.

Following their Munster semi-final defeat to Limerick yesterday Liam Sheedy’s side were in the hat for this morning’s draw.

Clare will go up against Laois while Cork take on Dublin.

Those games will take place at neutral venues next weekend – the details will be confirmed later.

Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford have also got a bye to the 2nd round which will take place on the weekend of November 14th/15th.

Speaking to Tipp FM after yesterday’s defeat to Limerick Liam Sheedy conceded that the better side won.

“I just thought the basic errors and unforced errors we made today were most unlike were most uncustomary for my lads.”

“We coughed up possession very easily and they turned us over and when Limerick turn you over in that half of the pitch they’re going to pulverise you and they did it several times today.”

“At the end of the day Limerick were the better team and overall I thought they outworked us and outmuscled us.”