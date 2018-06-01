Tipp well aware of Waterford threat in key Munster Championship clash

The countdown is on to the crunch game between Tipperary and Waterford this weekend at the Gaelic Grounds.

Both teams need a win to ensure they’re in the running to take a top 3 spot in the Munster Championship.

Tipperary lie second from bottom of the table on one point after earning a draw against Cork last week.

Waterford, meanwhile are pointless having gone down to Clare in their only game so far.

Tom Maher, Secretary of the CCC in Tipperary says it’ll be tough game.

