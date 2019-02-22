Tipp welcome reigning league champions to Semple

Tipperary senior hurlers welcome Kilkenny to Semple Stadium this weekend in the fourth round of the National Hurling League.

Liam Sheedy’s squad have had a lot of injured players to contend with, and he’s still trying to settle on his starting squad.

The defensive set-up has been the subject of much discussion since Tipperary’s loss against Wexford last weekend.

Former Tipp player Paddy Stapleton has weighed in on the debate…

Throw in on Sunday is at 2pm in Semple Stadium, and there’ll be full live coverage of the game here on Tipp FM in association with Sullivan Family Butchers, Brooklands, Nenagh.