Tipp welcome Dublin to Semple for League ¼ final

Tipperary will take on Dublin in the quarter-finals of the National Hurling League next weekend.

The Premier trounced a below par Cork yesterday on a scoreline of 1-29 to 1-16 in Páirc Uí Rinn to earn their place in the knockout stages of the competition.

Jason Forde contributed 1-13 of the Tipp tally before going off injured.

Tipp manager Liam Sheedy spoke to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson after the game.



The fixture details of the quarter finals will be revealed later on today.

As well as Tipp versus Dublin in Semple Stadium Wexford will face Galway in Galway while a coin toss will be required to decide the venue of Clare and Waterford.

Limerick are already through to the semi-finals after beating Laois over the weekend.