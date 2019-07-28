Tipp victorious in thrilling All Ireland semi final

Tipperary will meet Kilkenny in the All Ireland Senior Hurling final next month.

Just 2 points separated them from Wexford after a thrilling semi-final at Croke Park with the Premier victorious on a scoreline of 1-28 to 3-20.

Wexford led by 2 points at the break – 1-14 to 1-12 after Tipp had 2 goals disallowed in the first half.

Tipp’s goal came from Seamus Callanan with his 7th of this championship and the Drom & Inch clubman’s 34th championship goal in all for the Premier.

John McGrath was sent off for a second yellow on 45 minutes after a foul on Damien Reck.

Jake Morris – who scored the winning goal for Tipp in the Munster U20 final on Tuesday night – came on as a sub on 67 minutes.

He had a goal disallowed in the 71st minute when Referee Sean Cleere failed to play advantage for Tipp.

The dying moments of the game from Stephen Gleeson and Ken Hogan.