Tipp’s National Hurling League clash with Cork has been refixed for next Sunday.

Yesterday’s game was one of many to fall foul of the weather yesterday.

Throw-in is at 2 o’clock on Sunday afternoon and the game will be love here on Tipp FM.

The other Division 1A game between Wexford and Kilkenny will also throw-in at 2 o’clock on Sunday in Wexford Park

The Division 1B clash between Waterford and Galway is refixed for Walsh Park at the same time.