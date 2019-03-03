Tipp v Cork off

Tipperary senior hurlers game against Cork is off due to the inclement weather conditions.

Following a pitch inspection by the referee at 1pm the game has been postponed to a later date due to surface water on the pitch.

Cork co board chair Tracey Kennedy spoke to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson after the decision was made…

Meanwhile the game between Wexford and Kilkenny has also been postponed for the same reasons at Innovate Wexford Park

The Division 1B top-of-the-table clash between Waterford and Galway at Walsh Park has also been called off due to the weather.

On the pitch, Clare can progress to the quarter finals of the competition with a win over already-qualified Limerick.

In Division 1B, A win for Laois over already-qualified Dublin or an Offaly victory over Carlow will secure a spot for the Moore County.

Meanwhile, whole raft of local GAA and soccer games have also been called off due to unplayable pitches.

The south under 21 a football final between Clonmel Commercials and Cahir was abandoned at half time.