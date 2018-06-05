Tipp urged to appeal Cahill red card

There are calls for an appeal to be lodged against the sending-off of Tipperary’s Michael Cahill in Sunday’s Munster Championship game against Waterford.

The Sarsfields player was sent to the sideline just before the interval for a second yellow card offence leaving Tipp with 14 men for the remainder of the game.

Speaking on Extra Time last night – Tipp FM analyst and former Premier inter-county player James Woodlock was critical of referee Alan Kelly’s performance throughout the game.

He feels Tipp have a strong case against Cahill’s sending-off.