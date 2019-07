Old rivals Tipp and Cork meet tomorrow evening in the U20 Munster hurling final in Thurles.

The Tipp starting 15 is unchanged from the semi-finals.

Here with the details of the Tipp panel for the night is Tipp FMs Stephen Gleeson.



Throw-in tomorrow evening is at 7.30 in Semple Stadium.

The game will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Barry’s Supervalu, Friar St, Thurles.